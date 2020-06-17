MFD: Shed outside Madison steakhouse, sushi bar catches on fire

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — A shed outside a Madison steakhouse and sushi bar caught on fire early Wednesday morning, according to a release by the city’s fire department.

Firefighters were sent to Sumo Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, located on Parksdie Drive, around 1 a.m. They arrived to find flames, shooting 15 feet into the air, coming from the shed.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to the nearby restaurant, the release said.

MG&E shutdown electrical service in the area.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

