MFD shares hand-washing tips with help from Lizzo song

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department shared a video Saturday morning showing some of the best practices for washing your hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The video, set to the tune of Lizzo’s “Good as Hell,” shows members of the Madison Fire Department sharing some of the recommended strategies for keeping your hands clean to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

We heard if you wash your hands to @lizzo, you’ll stay feeling good as hell! < 🔉 ON > Get more tips on stopping the spread of #COVID19 at https://t.co/fzOwsVm3Mt and follow @PublicHealthMDC. pic.twitter.com/RiAsiui7Ky — Madison Fire Dept. (@MadisonWIFire) March 14, 2020

