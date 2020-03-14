MFD shares hand-washing tips with help from Lizzo song

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
MFD officers share tips on washing hands

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department shared a video Saturday morning showing some of the best practices for washing your hands to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The video, set to the tune of Lizzo’s “Good as Hell,” shows members of the Madison Fire Department sharing some of the recommended strategies for keeping your hands clean to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments