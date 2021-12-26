MFD responding to Sunday morning fire on Atwood Avenue

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters are responding to an active structure fire Sunday morning on the city’s east side.

According to Dane County dispatch, crews responded to the fire in the 2800 block of Atwood Avenue about 5:20 a.m.

As of 7:50 a.m., dispatch said it was still an active scene.

This is a developing story that will be added to as more information is learned.

