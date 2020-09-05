MFD: Resident displaced after knocking sprinkler head in apartment

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded to an activation alarm for water flow after an occupant knocked off a sprinkler head in his unit on Thursday.

According to an incident report, the third floor of a building in the 1900 block of Atwood Avenue had its sprinkler activated around 10:30 p.m. Firefighters immediately shut down the sprinkler system, removed the toilet in the affected unit, and began to direct water toward the plumbing system.

Officials said the extent of the damage forced the displacement of the occupant in the primary apartment as well as the unit below.

The report said building maintenance responded to assist with cleanup in both units and to help occupants find alternate accommodations.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.