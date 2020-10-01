MFD rescues boaters from capsized canoe on Lake Mendota

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A group of boaters were rescued after their canoe began to sink in Lake Mendota on Wednesday.

The Madison Fire Department’s Lake Rescue Team was sent to the Memorial Union shortly before 10 a.m. after the group was thrown from the canoe, according to the incident report.

Officials said witnesses only saw three people initially, but there were a total of four boaters.

One of the crews launched a boat from Park Street and could see all four people from the shoreline. Three of them were rescued, while a fourth was able to successfully return to shore.

The report said the boaters were about 100 yards from shore and were all wearing life jackets. No one was injured.

