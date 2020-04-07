MFD rescues 2 after canoe capsizes in Lake Monona

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department rescued two people after their canoe capsized in the water Tuesday afternoon.

According to the incident report, officials were sent to Lake Monona at 1:40 p.m. after a bystander called and said they heard cries for help from the lake.

Officials responded to the 1300 block of Morrison St., and Madison Fire’s Lake Rescue Team launched their rescue boat at Law Park.

The team approached the two people as they were lying atop their canoe and took them back to shore along with the canoe.

Paramedics evaluated the two, and neither of them needed to be taken to a hospital.

