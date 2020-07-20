MFD: Parked vehicle rolls downhill into home, causes damage

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A parked vehicle caused damage after it rolled down a hill and collided into a home on Madison’s west side Saturday night.

A crew responded to the 8900 block of Ancient Oak Lane to assess the damage, according to an incident report from the Madison Fire Department.

Officials said a home sustained some damage after a vehicle that was parked uphill rolled into the front porch. No one was inside the vehicle when it struck the home, and none of the residents were hurt.

The report said a decorative pillar was damaged as a result of the incident, but the damage was mainly cosmetic and did not affect any of the weight-bearing supports.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments