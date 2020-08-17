MFD: Parked car in west side home leads to carbon monoxide emergency

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A carbon monoxide emergency on Madison’s west side could have been the result of child’s play early Monday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

An incident report said a family living on the 6800 block of Tottenham Road told officials their carbon monoxide detector went off shortly after 1 a.m.

Officials said a crew responded and arrived at the home with an air monitor, which detected carbon monoxide of 35 parts per million at the front door with rapidly increasing readings. For reference, the Environmental Protection Agency said the average level of carbon monoxide in homes is 0.5-5 ppm.

The crew found a spike in the reading while inspecting the attached garage, which had 365 ppm. Carbon monoxide was also detected in nearby condo units.

Firefighters examined the car that was inside and found out the hood was warm to the touch, the report said. Officials later found out a child was playing with the car’s key fob and could have accidentally activated its remote start feature.

The crew quickly escorted the residents outside and opened the garage door to let in fresh air. Firefighters also brought in a fan and opened the windows to clear the rest of the house.

