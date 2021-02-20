MFD: No injuries reported after mattress fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Authorities are investigating after a mattress was set on fire inside a home near Brittingham Park.

According to an incident report, officials responded to the fire in the 400 block of West Shore Drive shortly after 11 a.m. Thursday.

The report said the occupants were home and called 9-1-1 when they found the fire.

Officials said the fire was knocked down in about 10 minutes, and the mattress and box spring were removed from thee house and covered with snow to ensure the fire was extinguished.

No one was hurt and an unharmed cat was returned to its owners.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Damages are estimated around $5,000.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.