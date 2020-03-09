MFD: No injuries after brick facade falls from storefront

MADISON, Wis. — No injuries were reported after a brick facade fell from an east side storefront Saturday night.

According to a release from the Madison Fire Department, officials responded to a report of a facade falling off a storefront at 1941 Winnebago Street shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday.

The release said the facade collapsed all at once and comprised the 5 feet by 30 feet upper exterior of the store.

Officials said there were no victims beneath the rubble.

Firefighters removed stray bricks from the roof and cordoned off the sidewalk.



