MFD: Laptop sparks west side fire

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to a structure fire started by a laptop computer.

According to an incident report, firefighters were dispatched to the 300 block of South Westfield Road for the fire, but were told that a laptop had been on fire and removed from the building.

The report said there was smoke in the building after the fire was extinguished shortly after 10 a.m. at the UW Health Information Technology building.

Officials said the fire started where discarded computer components were located.

A Lieutenant found a scorch mark on the concrete floor.

There was no structural damage or injuries from the fire.



