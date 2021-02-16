MFD knocks down possible chimney fire on west side

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison firefighters helped extinguish a possible chimney fire on the city’s west side Monday night.

Dane County dispatch said it received a call at 7:23 p.m. for a report of a fire on the 1800 block of Cameron Drive. Officials said the fire has since been knocked down.

The Madison Fire Department said the homeowners and their three pet cats were able to safely evacuate the home. Officials said no one was injured.

The department was unable to confirm whether the homeowners will be displaced as a result of the fire.

