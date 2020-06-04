MFD investigates natural gas leak on Copeland Street

Logan Rude
Posted:
by Logan Rude
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department responded Thursday to a natural gas leak on Copeland Street.

At 10:43 a.m., officials asked the public to avoid the area.

Officials said Monroe Street near Glenway Street was shutdown as crews investigated.

A short time later, the Madison Police Department said Monroe Street was back open.

