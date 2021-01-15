MFD extinguishes fire inside recycling truck

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The inside of a City of Madison recycling truck caught fire Thursday morning, according to an incident report.

Officials responded to the intersection of Lucia Crest and North Blackhawk Avenue shortly after 10 a.m. regarding an active fire in the truck’s collection compartment. The report said flames could be seen rising from the open top of the truck as firefighters arrived.

The crew used a mixture of water and foam to attack the fire as a large amount of recyclables were dumped onto the street. A front-end loader was requested to spread out the materials to fully extinguish the fire.

The recycling truck did not sustain significant damage, and a crew with the City’s streets division stayed at the scene to clean up the pile of burnt recyclables.

