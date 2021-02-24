MFD: Discarded cigarettes lead to balcony fire at west side apartment

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department said discarded cigarettes were the cause of an apartment fire on the city’s west side Sunday morning.

Firefighters were sent to an apartment complex on the 800 block of North Gammon Road at about 11:15 a.m. after reports of a fire on a second-story balcony. Officials found smoke and fire when they arrived to the scene.

One of the crews knocked down the flames, which were isolated to that part of the building. The fire was caught before it could reach the attic and other areas of the complex.

The report said no one was displaced, and the fire resulted in an estimated $10,000 in property damage.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by cigarettes that were improperly discarded into a wood planter box. The report said the materials ignited the soil and wood planter, causing the fire to extend to the balcony.

