MFD: Car crashes into tree, catches on fire

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt after a vehicle crashed and caught on fire Monday evening, according to a release by the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 5800 block of Barton Road around 7 p.m. after a vehicle crashed into a tree, the release said.

The car was on fire when crews arrived to the scene.

Witnesses said the driver ran away from the car.

The fire did not extend to the tree, according to the release.

Madison officers caught up with the driver and said the driver did not need emergency services.

