MFD administration building evacuated over broken pipe

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Fire Department administrators had to evacuate Monday after a pipe broke, officials said.

The incident occurred just after noon at the administration building on 314 W. Drayton St.

Firefighters and maintenance personnel found about a foot and a half of standing water in the building’s electrical panel room, and more water in a nearby high voltage room.

Crews eventually found that a pipe from a water softener had broken free and was spraying water into three rooms.

The water flow was stopped and crews from MG&E assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.