MFD: 3 displaced after residential fire on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A residential fire in the 200 block of Memphis Avenue displaced three residents early Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department received a call at 2:09 a.m. reporting heavy smoke and an active fire coming from a home on Memphis Avenue.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found the front of the home engulfed in flames.

Firefighters ventilated the home to remove smoke and checked to ensure the fire did not spread to any other parts of the house, an incident report said.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the three displaced residents find housing.

