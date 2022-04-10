MFD: 3 displaced after east side kitchen fire

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — Three people on Madison’s east side were displaced Saturday afternoon after a kitchen fire.

According to an incident report, the fire happened in a multi-family apartment building in Straubel Court around 3:15 p.m.

Officials said smoke was coming from a second floor window, and the fire was put out in about 10 minutes.

Madison fire said the blaze was limited to the kitchen area, and included appliances and cabinets.

Smoke damage was also extensive, the release said.

Authorities said the fire was caused by heating oil left on the stove unattended after being used to cook.

No one was hurt.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.

