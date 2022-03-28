MFD: 150+ gallons of fuel leak into sewer drains near Commercial Avenue

by Stephen Cohn

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — More than 150 gallons of fuel went into Madison’s sewer drains on Saturday after the diesel tank of a semi truck was punctured.

According to a news release, the Madison Fire Department Hazardous Incident Team and other agencies responded to the 3700 block of Commercial Avenue around 1:40 p.m.

The release said the semi was parked on the street and near a sewer drain.

Officials said the driver attempted to protect the sewer drain by placing seat cushions in front of it, but about 150 to 170 gallons of fuel had already leaked in.

Firefighters laid down Oil Dry to create a dike in front of the drain, the release said. They also placed a catch basin beneath the fuel tank, capturing an additional 10 to 15 gallons of fuel.

City of Madison officials notified the Wisconsin DNR of the incident, and a private cleanup company responded.

Madison Water Utility and the city’s Engineering Division also responded to the scene to determine the sewer drainage routes and identify where the fuel had traveled in the system in order to begin remediation efforts.

The semi was later towed away. A cause of the puncture was not provided.

