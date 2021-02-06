MFD: 1 injured in flash fire at Woodman’s oil change facility

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — One person was taken to a hospital with second-degree burns after a flash fire Friday morning at an oil change garage.

According to an incident report, officials responded to the Woodman’s Gas & Lube Center on Milwaukee Street shortly after 9 a.m.

The report said a worker removed the oil plug from a car when the engine oil, which was pressurized at the time, caught fire.

Officials said the ignition was sudden and brief, and the fire self-extinguished in seconds.

The worker had been working in a basement pit and was not trapped beneath the vehicle when the fire broke out, and a shield and mask being worn protected them from more injury to their face or lungs.

Firefighters said the fire was accidental and likely the result of the pressurized oil coming into contact with super-heated components of the vehicles exhaust system.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.