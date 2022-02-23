Metronet to bring gigabit-speed internet service to Janesville

by Kyle Jones

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Faster internet speeds are coming to Janesville.

Metronet, an Indiana-based fiber-optic company, announced it will bring its 100% fiber-optic internet service to the city this summer. The construction process is slated to last two years.

“Every resident and business in our city should have access to the fastest-possible internet speeds,” Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag said in a statement. “Metronet’s services will connect our city to the world at light speed.”

Residents should expect to see Metronet trucks throughout the city when construction begins and will receive notice of construction in their neighborhood 30 days before it starts.

Only about 40% of households nationwide have access to gigabit internet speeds. The project was funded through a multimillion-dollar investment.

Metronet also plans to hire for multiple positions including market management, customer service, and service technicians.

Those interested in gigabit internet or who want updates on the project can visit Metronet’s website.

