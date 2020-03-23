Metro Transit switches to Saturday schedules every day of the week

Three of Proterra's zero-emission models will be joining Madison Metro Transit later this year. (Photo courtesy of Proterra).

MADISON, Wis. — Starting Monday, Madison Metro will be operating on Saturday schedules all seven days of the week.

Saturday service is provided to routes: 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67, 68 and 78.

In addition to those routes, Metro will be maintaining some routes with regular weekday schedules Monday through Friday. Those routes are 55 and 75 to/from Verona/Epic; 23 to/from Sun Prairie; 72 to/from Middleton; and 44, 48 and 49 to/from Fitchburg.

The University of Wisconsin–Madison campus routes 80 and 84 will operate recess service. Route 80 will run weekday recess service Monday through Friday and weekend recess service Saturday and Sunday. Routes 81 and 82 will not operate.

