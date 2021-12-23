Metro Transit reminds riders of shifting hours for holiday weekend

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madisonians who rely on Metro service will need to plan ahead Friday and Saturday due to shifting holiday schedules.

Metro Transit busses will follow weekday schedules on Christmas Eve, but the majority of the last trips are scheduled to leave between 4:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

Don’t forget that Metro service ends early tomorrow night! On Christmas Day, buses are following HOLIDAY schedules. ☃️ Call us at 608-266-4466 if you have any questions.https://t.co/h41tP5h6F8 pic.twitter.com/CuVoqClCCO — Metro Transit (@mymetrobus) December 23, 2021

Metro busses will run on standard Holiday schedules on Christmas Day. Routes 80-84 will not run on Christmas Day. The following routes will operate with holiday hours: 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68

Any riders who rely on paratransit rides must contact the Metro customer service center at 608-266-4466 or mymetrobus@cityofmadison.com to schedule a ride.

Get the most up-to-date Metro Transit schedules online.

