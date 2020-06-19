Metro transit increases maximum passenger capacity, safety rules remain in place

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

Courtesy Wisconsin DOT

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metro buses will now allow up to 25 passengers on buses as Dane County continues to move forward with its reopening plan.

While up to 25 passengers will now be allowed on each bus, other schedule and rule changes will remain in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Passengers are asked to wear masks while riding on public transit. Passengers are required to board and exit the bus using the rear doors. Metro Transit officials ask that passengers only use the bus for essential trips to places like work, grocery stores or a doctor’s office.

All buses will continue to run on Saturday schedules.

Bus fare collection is still suspended until further notice.

For more detailed information on Metro Transit’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments