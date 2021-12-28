Metro buses following special schedule for New Year’s Day

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metro Transit buses will be following a special holiday schedule this weekend for New Year’s Day.

On Saturday, service will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Holiday schedules will be available on more than a dozen routes: 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68.

NEW YEAR’S EVE/DAY SERVICE INFO 🎇 Metro will be following regular weekday schedules on Friday, 12/31. There is no free or extended service. On Saturday, 1/1, buses will follow HOLIDAY schedules. More info: https://t.co/vToziZAlvm — Metro Transit (@mymetrobus) December 27, 2021

Buses will be following a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, but there is no free or extended service.

Metro Transit’s administrative office will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

You can learn more about this weekend’s bus schedules on Metro Transit’s website.

