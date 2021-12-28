Metro buses following special schedule for New Year’s Day
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Metro Transit buses will be following a special holiday schedule this weekend for New Year’s Day.
On Saturday, service will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Holiday schedules will be available on more than a dozen routes: 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 26, 30, 31, 32, 36, 40, 50, 51, 59, 63, 67 and 68.
Buses will be following a regular weekday schedule on New Year’s Eve, but there is no free or extended service.
Metro Transit’s administrative office will be closed both Friday and Saturday.
You can learn more about this weekend’s bus schedules on Metro Transit’s website.
