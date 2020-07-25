Metro Transit to increase services in August

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Metro Transit plans to increase its level of service starting on August 23, according to the City of Madison Metro transit website.

Officials said as businesses and college campuses reopen, Metro plans to increase services, but not to the same level provided earlier in the year.

According to their website, services will be increased to better serve low-income riders and people of color. Capacity is also being added in the downtown area to allow people more options to travel during rush hour times.

Adult fares will resume in August and youth fares are not expected to be collected again until September, the report said.

Metro said employees will continue to complete daily deep cleanings of buses like wipe downs and spraying buses with tuberculocidal disinfectant.

For more information about the route-by-route services, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments