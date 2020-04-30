Metcalfe’s to temporarily increase non-exempt employees’ pay by $2 an hour to show appreciation



MADISON, Wis. — Tim Metcalfe, owner of Metcalfe’s Markets, announced on Facebook Thursday that all non-exempt employees would receive a temporary $2 an hour premium to show his appreciation for the essential work being done by his team.

Metcalfe wrote, “We started at $1/hour back in March, and after the Safer At Home order was extended, it became clear that we needed to do more for our team. We talk with our team a lot about how important the work they are doing is for our communities. This is a small way we can show them how valued their efforts have been and keep up morale when everyone is working so hard.”

The premium pay will be in effect through May 23.

