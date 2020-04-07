Metcalfe’s provides masks for employees, limits stores to 30% occupancy

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Metcalfe’s is continuing to make changes to their stores in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting Thursday, all Metcalfe’s locations will limit their occupancy to 30% to give shoppers proper space for social distancing. According to a news release, 150 shoppers will be allowed in each store at a time.

Earlier this week, Metcalfe’s began providing workers with disposable and re-usable, washable cloth masks to wear while working.

“I received a message about the opportunity to get these masks for our team and knew it was something that we had to do,” said Tim Metcalfe, President of the company. “Mask use is not required, but I felt like it was important to make masks available as an option for everyone on our team.”

Metcalfe’s has also started implementing one-way aisles to help shoppers maintain social distancing.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments