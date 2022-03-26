Metcalfe’s Market sells sunflowers to support Ukraine

by Kyle Jones

MADISON, Wis. — A local grocery store found a unique way to support Ukrainians fleeing war.

Metcalfe’s Market at Hilldale Shopping Center sold sunflowers Saturday, in exchange for a donation to World Central Kitchen, an organization working to feed Ukrainian refugees. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

“The people in Ukraine need some help and the World Central Kitchen is a great organization that helps people in need,” store director Jim Meier said. “Anything that we can do to help those in need, that’s what we try to do.”

The flowers will be on sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. throughout the weekend. Metcalfe’s will also sell paper sunflowers through the end of the month.

