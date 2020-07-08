Metcalfe’s Market requiring face coverings at all locations beginning Monday

MADISON, Wis. — All shoppers at all Metcalfe’s Market locations will be required to wear face coverings when shopping beginning Monday, July 13.

According to a news release, there are several exceptions, including children under the age of two years; individuals with a medical condition, mental health condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering; and individuals who are hearing impaired, or communicating with a person who is hearing impaired where the ability to see the mouth is essential for communication.

The release said Metcalfe’s will have free, single-use, disposable face coverings at entrances and at customer service desks.

Officials also said all employees will have temperature checks before the start of their shift starting Friday, July 10.

Metcalfe’s is also offering Courtesy Shopping Hours for those at higher risk of illness from COVID-19 from 6 to 8 a.m. everyday.

The market will still offer pickup and delivery options, as well, which can be ordered here.

