Metcalfe’s implements one-way aisles to enhance social distancing efforts

The aisles help prevent the number of people coming within six feet of each other

Jamie Perez by Jamie Perez

MADISON, Wis. — In an effort to increase social distancing efforts, Metcalfe’s Market has created one-way aisles in its stores.

The aisles will limit close contact of shoppers by not allowing shoppers to stand next to each other coming in opposite directions.

Metcalfe’s has also placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the store for employees and customers, installed plexi-shieds at cash registers, re-purposed self-service areas to accommodate pre-packaged items, put up additional signage to instruct shoppers not to bring reusable bags into the store and limited store capacity.

More information about the local efforts being taken can be found here.

