Metcalfe’s deploys tech to maintain social distancing

MADISON, Wis. — Metcalfe’s is set to introduce new technology that will help the stores track customers’ floor movement in an attempt to maintain social distancing.

Scanalytics, a Milwaukee-based company, has created floor-sensor technology that can track and collect human movement patterns, so stores like Metcalfe’s can be aware of the amount of customers in stores, according to a news release.

Officials said the system will provide Metcalfe’s employees with up-to-date numbers of customers and send alerts when the store has reached capacity.

Scanalytics is working on making the data available to the public so shoppers can check how busy the store is ahead of time, the release said.

The first installment of the technology will be in Metcalfe’s Madison location and then installed in the two stores located in Wauwatosa.

Metcalfe’s is the first grocery store chain to try Scanalytics COVID-19 capacity control system, the release said.

