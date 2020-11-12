Mertz’s status for Saturday: TBD

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley



MADISON, Wis – Graham Mertz’s status for Saturday’s game against Michigan is up in the air.

Big Ten protocols say the earliest a player can return to practice is 19 days after the first positive test and play 21 days after. Thursday’s practice would be day 19 for the Badger freshman quarterback.

Mertz could potentially have a practice and Friday’s walk through under his belt before the game, but offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph isn’t ready to announce that his quarterback will play just yet.