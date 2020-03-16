Merrimac man arrested on suspicion of 3rd-offense OWI

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — A Sauk County Sheriff’s deputy arrested a man on suspicion of third-offense OWI on Sunday following a traffic stop.

According to a news release, the deputy over a driver operating a Jeep Cherokee on State Highway 60 near Rainbow Road. During the stop, the deputy noticed the driver, 31-year-old Michael J. Aeschlimann, was showing signs of impairment. Aeschlimann was then asked to submit to filed sobriety testing.

Aeschlimann was arrested on suspicion of third-offense OWI and cited for speeding. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

