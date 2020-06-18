Merrimac Ferry to reopen Friday

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry is set to reopen for the 2020 season beginning Friday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the ferry will be open 24 hours a day, with the exception of 30-minute closures at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. due to operator shift changes.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following safety measures will go into effect:

Ferry passengers must remain in vehicles.

Motorcyclists must stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.

Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.

Anyone boarding the ferry on fo​ot is asked to maintain a distance for at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. Use of face coverings is advised.

Any sanitizing of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and passengers are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer.​​​​​​

Ferry wayside facilities will remain closed.​

The Merrimac Ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties and generally operates from April to November. All trips are free, and a single crossing takes about seven minutes.

