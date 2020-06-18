Merrimac Ferry to reopen Friday
MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry is set to reopen for the 2020 season beginning Friday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the ferry will be open 24 hours a day, with the exception of 30-minute closures at 7:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. due to operator shift changes.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the following safety measures will go into effect:
- Ferry passengers must remain in vehicles.
- Motorcyclists must stay in their respective boarding lane and stay single file during the crossing.
- Pedestrians and bicyclists are allowed on the ferry.
- Anyone boarding the ferry on foot is asked to maintain a distance for at least six feet from other ferry users throughout the trip. Use of face coverings is advised.
- Any sanitizing of the railings as passengers continue to load and unload will be up to individual riders, and passengers are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer.
- Ferry wayside facilities will remain closed.
The Merrimac Ferry crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties and generally operates from April to November. All trips are free, and a single crossing takes about seven minutes.
