Merrimac ferry closes for 2021 season

by Logan Rude

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac ferry has closed for the season because of icy conditions on the Wisconsin River, the Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

Throughout the 2021 season, the ferry carried 241,905 vehicles on a total of 32,706 crossings. The 2021 season started March 22.

WisDOT officials said the ferry will undergo maintenance during the winter season and resume its operation sometime in spring 2022.

The ferry is free to the public.

