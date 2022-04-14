Merrimac Ferry closes due to high winds Thursday

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry is temporarily shutting down Thursday due to high winds, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced.

The ferry closed at about 9 a.m., according to the DOT. It will remain closed for at least two hours, although high winds are expected to continue for much of the day Thursday.

The ferry re-opened for the season at the end of March after being closed for the winter.

The ferry typically runs 24/7 unless there are weather conditions that make it unsafe to cross the Wisconsin River. It made 44,540 tripes between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County last year, transporting more than 264,000 vehicles.

The ferry is free of charge to use.

You can find the latest alerts and status updates on the ferry on the DOT’s website.

