Merrimac Ferry closed due to strong winds

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Wisconsin Department of Transportation

MERRIMAC, Wis. — The Merrimac Ferry is closed due to high winds that are continuing in the area Thursday morning, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The DOT reported the closure at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. The closure is expected to last at least two hours.

Alert | SAUK Co | Weather | WIS 113 NB/SB | Palisade St | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) December 16, 2021

It’s the second time in about 10 days that the ferry has been forced to shut down due to the wind.

With the ferry closed, drivers will have to find a different way to get across the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia Counties.

You can check for updates on the ferry’s status on its website.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.