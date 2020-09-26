Merlyn L. Phillips

Merlyn L Phillips, 70, of Monroe, went to live with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020 at his family home.

He was born December 22, 1949 to Irvin R and Vera (Barker) Phillips in Monroe, Wisconsin. Merlyn was a 1967 graduate of Monroe High School where he participated in wrestling and baseball. On January 9, 1971 he married Pauline Beer.

Merlyn was a life-long Green County dairy farmer purchasing the family farm after his parents retired. In his later years he worked with Werner Pulver repairing tractors.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, a good card game, and fond memories with his sisters growing up. He appreciated his neighbors more than most knew. Getting into shenanigans in his younger years, bonding at the Hunting “Shack”, and enjoying fishing trips to Canada. His greatest pride were his grandchildren. Teaching them to hunt, fix things in the shed, playing cards, watching them play/manage school sports and concerts, becoming a Princess and growing as individuals.

Survived by his wife Pauline and his three daughters, Angela Phillips, Andrea (Kirk) Sweeney all of Monroe, and Melinda (Ryan Teutschmann) Mascagni of Platteville; his grandchildren, Emmary, Aidan, and Delaney Sweeney, Chezney Leck, Matthias Mascagni, and Kenzie Teutschmann; his sisters, Jane(Lyle)Krug of Freeport, Joan (Michael) Spoerry, Luan (Larry) Ott, and Diana(Ken) Clark all of Monroe; brother-in-law Larry (Sharon) Beer of Fennimore; his aunt and uncles, Edgar and Coyla Dahms of Lena, Donald Phillips of Monroe, and Vilas Barker of Lena; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; aunts and uncles, Millie Barker, Dorothy and Robert Phillips, and Lela Phillips.