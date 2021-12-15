‘Jackson’ tops Meriter’s list of most popular baby names for fourth year in a row

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — For the fourth year in a row, variations of “Jackson” were the most common names given to new babies delivered at UnityPoint Health-Meriter in Madison.

Officials say UnityPoint Health-Meriter say more than 4,600 babies delivered in 2021, once again making it the busiest birthing center in Wisconsin.

After Jack/Jackson/Jaxson, Lily/Lilian/Liliana was the second-most popular name given in the last year. That was followed by Oliver, Theo/Theodore, Evelynn, Norah/Nora, Henry, Leo/Leonardo, Lucy and Olivia.

Most of those names appeared on 2020’s most popular baby names list, with only Lucy being a new addition to this year’s list.

This year, the hospital provided a single list with a mix of genders, as opposed to providing separate lists for boys and girls. Names that appeared on last year’s lists that did not make it onto this year’s combined top ten include Charlotte, which was 2020’s top name for newborn girls.

