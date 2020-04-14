Meriter Hospital employees demand additional sick leave, hazard pay

MADISON, Wis. — An online petition is demanding additional paid sick leave and hazard pay for Meriter Hospital employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online petition is directed toward Unity Point Health – Meriter, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services secretary Andrea Palm. The petition was created by SEIU Healthcare Wisconsin, the union that represents nurses at Meriter.

“(We) demand our employer care for us, as we care for our patients through the COVID-19 pandemic,” the petition starts off. “Through immense struggle, sacrifice, and risk to our families and ourselves, we labor on the front lines of this pandemic to keep our community safe.”

The employees are demanding additional paid sick leave for all workers. They also want hospital administration to be more transparent when it comes to personal protective equipment and to request action from elected officials on the PPE shortage.

The petition also requests the hospital provide hazard pay and increase staffing resources.

“Management must heed the concerns of workers who are working outside of their normal area of the hospital,” the petition states. “We are committed to providing safe patient care to all, but we need the training, tools, and assistance required to do so.”

UnityPoint Health-Meriter released a statement about the concerns raised in the petition:

“We are incredibly appreciative of our team’s effort and shared sacrifice as we work together to care for our community and prepare for a potential surge during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a number of programs in place to monitor and support our team’s physical and mental health throughout this time, including free alternative housing, several free mental health programs and support for childcare and dependent care.”

“Like all hospitals across the country, we continue to see PPE shortages but have teams working around the clock to ensure we maintain an adequate supply. We share daily updates with all staff on our PPE supply and provide regular training for those with questions.

“However, with the continued crisis, lower hospital census and postponed procedures, we need to be mindful and purposeful of financial decisions, including discussions around the possibility of hazard pay, to ensure stability for our organization and our team members in the future.

“We recognize this is a trying time and are committed to working with our employees to ensure they are protected.”

Nearly 1,500 people have signed the online petition, which you can find here.

This is a public petition, so it’s unclear how many employees have actually signed it.

