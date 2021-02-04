Meriter hopes to schedule all eligible seniors for COVID-19 vaccines by end of next week

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

A UnityPoint Health-Meriter health care worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine dose (Courtesy: UnityPoint Health-Meriter)

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health-Meriter says it will contact all of its patients aged 65 or older about getting the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of next week.

Meriter says half of its patients 65 and older have already been contacted to schedule an appointment to get the vaccine, and they expect to reach out to the remaining eligible people by phone or text message by next Friday, February 12th.

“It’s exciting to see how eager our community is to get the vaccine and do their part in stopping COVID-19,” said David Childers, VP of Clinic Operations at UnityPoint Health–Meriter. “We recognize that waiting to receive the vaccine can be frustrating, but please know that our teams are working to offer vaccinations as quickly and safely as we can, pending vaccine availability.”

Meriter says it is also continuing to vaccinate frontline health care workers and other eligible groups, including police and firefighters. They’re also preparing to vaccinate people in the next eligible group starting in March.

They stress everyone in the community — even those who have already been vaccinated — need to continue COVID-19 precautions like wearing masks, staying socially distant, and washing their hands.

