Merida Jones

by Site staff

MADISON, WI – Merida Jones, age 86, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the Cottages of Madison Memory Care Facility in Burke, WI. She was born June 12, 1935 in Cotton Plant, AR, the daughter of Edward Lee Joyner and Oswald “Ossie” Bull Joyner.

Merida spent her working career in retail sales cashiering at Prange Way and Kohl’s department stores. She enjoyed the daily interactions with customers and her work associates always with a smile on her face. The holidays were her favorite times of the year, where she could do her baking and decorating with her grandchildren. Her grandchildren were the joy of her life. She treasured her grandchildren and so enjoyed spending time with them especially hosting sleepovers.

Merida is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bill Joyner; and sister, Bobbie Lovell. She is survived by her four children, Cathy, David(Diane), Mike and Brad (Cathy); four grandchildren, Brian, Kevin (Victoria), Stephanie (Lucas) and Michelle (Darren); and five great grandchildren, Lincoln, Ella, Talan, Nathan and Alison.

The family would like to send their profound appreciation to all the care givers at The Cottages Memory Care Facility, to My Choice Wisconsin, to the support staff at Agrace Hospice Care. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.

