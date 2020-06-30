Meredeth Althea (Minett) Niemczyk Mlsna

MADISON – Meredeth Althea Niemczyk Mlsna, age 95, passed away on June 27, 2020.

She was born in Richland County, WI on September 6, 1924 to Elmer E. and Gertie (Emerson) Minett. She went 8 years to Fox Hollow one room Grade School and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1942. She then moved to Madison, WI where she took machine shop training at the Old Central High School basement. From there she went to work at Truax Field in their shop making repair parts for airplanes for the World War II planes. After that she worked at the Madison Kipp Corp. running machines making other war materials. During this time, she married Bernard Milton Niemczyk, who she had met while working at the Central High School on February 11, 1944. To them were born two sons, Thomas V. (Cheryl) Niemczyk and Steven R. (Carrie) Niemczyk both of Madison, WI. She lived in Madison, WI from 1942 until 1983 then moved to Wisconsin Dells after retiring.

Her husband, Bernard, passed away November 23, 1977. During the time they were married she had been a school crossing guard for 7 years for the City of Madison. She also worked at the telephone company and retired from the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation in October 1983.

On May 21, 1983 she married Richard W. Mlsna of Wisconsin Dells. They spent many winters in Apache Jct.,AZ. On April 1, 1995 Richard passed away.

After this she moved to Arizona permanently. She lived there until Easter time 2009. Not feeling very good she called her son Tom, he came to get her, she spent the rest of her life living with them. She had been active in churches wherever she lived and made many quilts that they gave to many needy people.

She took many trips; almost all 50 states and foreign travel to Holland, Germany, England, Venice, Australia, New Zealand and Figie, 15 altogether.

Meredeth is survived by her two sons Thomas Niemczyk (Cheryl) and Steve Niemczyk (Carrie), four granddaughters Connie, Julie, Melissa and Nikki and one grandson Gary. She was then blessed with 5 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by both of her husbands, her parents and all of her siblings.

A private memorial service will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Madison, with Pastor Grant Sorenson officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens, Madison.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2126 N. Sherman Avenue, Madison, WI 53704.

