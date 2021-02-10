Mercyhealth to reschedule over 600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to zero shipment

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth will be rescheduling more than 600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to issues surrounding the shipment of doses from the state.

The health care provider said in a news release Wednesday that it requests roughly 2,000 doses each week from the state, after which the vaccine is allocated and shipped. Mercyhealth said it received zero first-dose vaccines this week for Rock County patients.

Patients with appointments scheduled for Thursday have been contacted and asked to reschedule. The release said the 650 patients will be contacted for priority rescheduling once there is an “adequate” shipment of vaccine.

“We are eager and ready to provide vaccine when we receive supply from the state,” said Don Janczak, Director of Pharmacy at Mercyhealth. “We are hopeful supply will increase in the near future.”

The vaccination site at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center-Janesville has administered more than 12,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine since Dec. 22.

In January, Mercyhealth was criticized by state health officials after it appeared to go against state and local guidelines in planning to vaccinate members of the School District of Janesville, even though educators were not yet eligible for the vaccine.

“While we would’ve preferred a different outcome, fact of the matter is they made these plans,” Gov. Tony Evers said at the time.

There is no indication the lack of COVID vaccines beind shipped to Mercyhealth was a result of the state’s disapproval of the plans to vaccinate educators ahead of schedule.

