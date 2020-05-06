Mercyhealth to begin rescheduling deferred procedures, appointments

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Mercyhealth announced Wednesday morning that it is beginning to safely reschedule procedures that were deferred as the hospital system prepared for potential coronavirus cases.

According to a news release, the postponements in many surgeries, diagnostic procedures and clinic appointments were always considered temporary.

The release said Mercyhealth is rescheduling the procedures now that it has been able to have a system in place to isolate and treat positive COVID-19 patients without putting others at risk. Officials also said improved coronavirus testing capabilities and pre-procedure screening processes improve safety for patients and staff.

Mercyhealth has put together a variety of resources as they begin rescheduling. One resource includes frequently asked questions for patients and loved ones amid the pandemic, and another is for anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms who may be interested in scheduling a virtual visit.

