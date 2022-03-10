Mercyhealth to add third floor to urology, cancer care building

by Logan Rude

Courtesy of MercyHealth

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth announced Thursday plans to add a 30,000 square foot expansion to one of its treatment centers, citing a growing need for improved and expanded facilities.

The expansion includes plans to add a third floor to the Michael Berry Building, which will include a 12,000 square-foot dialysis and nephrology center that’ll contain state-of-the-art equipment and double the number of treatment chairs currently available, according to a news release.

“This important expansion is an example of our continued commitment to the health and well-being of the people in Janesville and surrounding communities,” Javon R. Bea, Mercyhealth President/CEO, said. “We look forward to bringing this next level of care to our patients.”

Hospital officials said they expect the space to open in early spring 2023.

The addition will be connected via skywalk to Mercyhealth’s Hospital and Trauma Center.

