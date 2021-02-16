Mercyhealth says it received zero new COVID-19 vaccine doses for second straight week

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Mercyhealth says it once again has to reschedule thousands of COVID-19 vaccination appointments after receiving zero new doses of the vaccine for a second straight week.

The health care provider says it had to contact 605 people in Winnebago County who had vaccines scheduled for this Wednesday and 470 Rock County patients who were scheduled for Thursday to cancel those appointments after it again did not receive any new first doses of the vaccine.

Mercyhealth says those expecting their second dose will still be able to get those as planned.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. We will be in touch with affected individuals as soon as we have more supply. We are eager and ready to provide vaccine when we receive supply from the state,” Mercyhealth Director of Pharmacy Don Janczak said in a statement. “We are hopeful supply will increase in the near future.”

This is the second week in a row Mercyhealth has not received any new doses. The vaccine supply is provided by the federal government, then allocated and shipped by the state. Vaccinators request a number of vaccines for each shipment, but may not get the full amount — or, in the case of Mercyhealth, any at all.

Mercyhealth says it schedules appointments based on the amount of doses it has historically received, but that can change on short notice.

Last week, the provider told News 3 Now they request roughly 2,000 doses from the state each week. When asked about Mercyhealth and other hospitals not getting any new doses, DHS officials warned them against making assumptions on how many doses would be available.

“I know it’s been challenging for a number of health systems who have made assumptions about how many vaccines they’re going to receive and made appointments that they have to cancel,” Deputy DHS Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said during a briefing last week. “But this is part of the function of living in a world of scarce resources.”

Mercyhealth says its vaccination sites in Walworth County in Wisconsin and in Harvard, Illinois are not affected, and all appointments at those facilities will be kept.

