Mercyhealth implementing system-wide leadership salary cuts

WISCONSIN — Mercyhealth announced Wednesday it will implement system-wide leadership pay reductions of 10% and some reductions of physicians’ pay.

According to a news release, Mercyhealth was dealing with major challenges with managed Medicaid issues in the Illinois market prior to the coronavirus pandemic. Officials said there is a “momentous financial impact exceeding well over $30 million dollars a year, as compared to Mercyhealth’s actual cost of care (not what they charge).” These losses are reportedly separate from COVID-19-related losses, which greatly exceed that.

The release said Mercyhealth is working on “right-sizing” some services in anticipation of changing volume, including using telemedicine services for some clinic operations.

Mercyhealth said it has already taken significant actions to reduce costs through the implementation of furloughs in non-direct patient care, administrative areas and their outpatient and clinic areas in an effort to reduce costs.

